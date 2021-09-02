Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Tops 24-Hour Volume of $47,142.00 (UGOTCHI)

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $47,142.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can currently be bought for $1.63 or 0.00003244 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00065140 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00136018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.82 or 0.00157227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.49 or 0.07548990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,179.28 or 1.00093408 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.82 or 0.00807504 BTC.

About Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection directly using US dollars.

