DigitalNote (XDN) Market Cap Tops $7.94 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. DigitalNote has a market cap of $7.94 million and approximately $1,999.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded 46.8% lower against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.71 or 0.00609797 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,056,084,736 coins and its circulating supply is 7,914,980,993 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

