Short Interest in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Drops By 20.7%

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the July 29th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 960,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.61.

RY stock opened at $102.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $67.78 and a 12 month high of $106.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.96.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

