United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Short Interest Up 21.3% in August

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 29th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.
NYSEAMERICAN UAMY opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.26 million, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 0.79. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43.
United States Antimony Company Profile
United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.
