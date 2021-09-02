United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Short Interest Up 21.3% in August

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 29th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United States Antimony from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN UAMY opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.26 million, a PE ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 0.79. United States Antimony has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Antimony by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 8.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.

