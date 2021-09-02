Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the July 29th total of 471,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYFC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 134.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,594 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 68,580 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 55.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadway Financial by 185.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 27,889 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,789,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $271.28 million, a P/E ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

