Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Down 20.0% in August

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.35. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.26.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 43.49%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKEP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 53,912.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 30,730 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 114.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 20.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 30.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

