Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the July 29th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of WLK opened at $88.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.99. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

WLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

