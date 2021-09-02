Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the July 29th total of 946,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NINE opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Nine Energy Service has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $70.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56.

Get Nine Energy Service alerts:

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 605.98%. The business had revenue of $84.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nine Energy Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $51,127.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,478 shares in the company, valued at $370,258.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 243.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 102.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 129.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Energy Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Energy Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.