Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the July 29th total of 3,920,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 22.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,216,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 59.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.53 on Thursday. Sanofi has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $132.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.