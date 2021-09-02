Zano Achieves Market Cap of $29.74 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Zano has a market cap of $29.74 million and $233,910.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be purchased for $2.75 or 0.00005497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,950.62 or 0.99687577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00048659 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.17 or 0.00948316 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $243.90 or 0.00486756 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008598 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.44 or 0.00364095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00065554 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004908 BTC.

About Zano

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,827,300 coins and its circulating supply is 10,797,800 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZANOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.