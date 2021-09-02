Reviewing Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Chatham Lodging Trust and Extra Space Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chatham Lodging Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 Extra Space Storage 1 3 8 0 2.58

Chatham Lodging Trust presently has a consensus price target of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 23.11%. Extra Space Storage has a consensus price target of $167.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.74%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Extra Space Storage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.1% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Extra Space Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chatham Lodging Trust -18.59% -3.72% -1.94% Extra Space Storage 46.33% 21.51% 7.20%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chatham Lodging Trust and Extra Space Storage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chatham Lodging Trust $144.92 million 4.14 -$76.02 million ($0.40) -30.80 Extra Space Storage $1.36 billion 18.72 $481.78 million $5.28 35.94

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Chatham Lodging Trust. Chatham Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats Chatham Lodging Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers. The company was founded on October 26, 2009 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage stores in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

