PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 18,514 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 591,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,514 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $82,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock valued at $12,300,321. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $155.85 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $156.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

