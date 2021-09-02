Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.65.

Get Chewy alerts:

NYSE CHWY opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,371.50, a P/E/G ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 945.2% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.