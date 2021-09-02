Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $177,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,759.27.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,898.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,754.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,540.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,940.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

