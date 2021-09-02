Analyzing SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS) and Its Competitors

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ: SLS) is one of 881 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare SELLAS Life Sciences Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

10.2% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SELLAS Life Sciences Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SELLAS Life Sciences Group $1.90 million -$16.76 million -4.44 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Competitors $1.70 billion $121.89 million -2.51

SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SELLAS Life Sciences Group. SELLAS Life Sciences Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s peers have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SELLAS Life Sciences Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 SELLAS Life Sciences Group Competitors 4964 18418 40171 773 2.57

SELLAS Life Sciences Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 96.10%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 52.10%. Given SELLAS Life Sciences Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SELLAS Life Sciences Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares SELLAS Life Sciences Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SELLAS Life Sciences Group N/A -62.02% -40.88% SELLAS Life Sciences Group Competitors -3,571.99% -116.06% -26.82%

Summary

SELLAS Life Sciences Group peers beat SELLAS Life Sciences Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.