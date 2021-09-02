Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi Sells 3,847 Shares of Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $54,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. The company has a market cap of $804.45 million, a PE ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

