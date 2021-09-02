Zacks: Analysts Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Acushnet posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $624.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOLF. Truist raised their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Acushnet by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,847 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 558.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,060,000 after buying an additional 739,222 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 80.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 208,527 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 1,122.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 167,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,808,000. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.74. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $32.42 and a 12-month high of $56.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

