Analysts Expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Post -$0.99 EPS

Analysts expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to report ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the highest is ($0.88). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.19).

FRLN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FRLN opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $18.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

