Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Short Interest Up 17.1% in August

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 596,800 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 509,700 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Myers acquired 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.15 per share, with a total value of $100,106.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $327,698. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 9.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.53. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

