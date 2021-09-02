Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Short Interest Up 16.3% in August

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 29th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NSRGY stock opened at $126.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $356.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $128.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 30,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSRGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.