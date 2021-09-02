ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,560,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 21,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,448,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 74.1% during the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 401,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 170,722 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $450,000. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $503,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,879,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,896,000 after purchasing an additional 399,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at $328,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

