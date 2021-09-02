Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Update

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on OTSKY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Otsuka from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.