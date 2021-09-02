Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Short Interest Update

Patrizia AG (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 29th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patrizia in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Patrizia alerts:

Shares of PTZIF stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88. Patrizia has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $27.20.

PATRIZIA AG has been active as an investment manager in the real estate market across Europe for more than 35 years. PATRIZIA's activities include the acquisition, management, repositioning and disposal of residential and commercial real estate through its best-in-class local network in all key markets.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrizia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrizia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.