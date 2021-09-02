Avalanche Hits Market Capitalization of $7.62 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $7.62 billion and approximately $776.49 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43.41 or 0.00086633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.69 or 0.00354612 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011060 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00046542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00016324 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,097.19 or 0.02189686 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 388,942,034 coins and its circulating supply is 175,438,095 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

