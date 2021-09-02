Whiteheart Price Tops $988.24 on Top Exchanges (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $988.24 or 0.01972261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $8.78 million and $60,684.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00065153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.94 or 0.00133598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.66 or 0.00156980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,780.41 or 0.07544649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,959.38 or 0.99705062 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.90 or 0.00808059 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars.

