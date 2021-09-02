Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $18,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 294.3% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $192.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.19 and a 1-year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

