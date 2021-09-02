Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $84,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 42.30% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Zuora by 100.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in Zuora by 279.1% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,428,000 after buying an additional 999,891 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Zuora by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 95,688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.