Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $84,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 42.30% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.
