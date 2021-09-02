Insider Selling: Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 100,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $93,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,034,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,682.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tardimed Sciences Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 150,500 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $138,460.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 100,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $92,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 100,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $93,000.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 50,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $45,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 75,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 146,465 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $186,010.55.

On Thursday, June 10th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 185,229 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $233,388.54.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 305,540 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $394,146.60.

NASDAQ TMBR opened at $0.93 on Thursday. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 139.25% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

