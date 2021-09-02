Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at C$25.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$571.16 million and a P/E ratio of 170.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.59. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.75.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

