Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at C$25.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$571.16 million and a P/E ratio of 170.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.59. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.00 and a 12 month high of C$25.75.
About Global Water Resources
Further Reading: Index Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.