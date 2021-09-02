Nuvera Communications, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS NUVR opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. Nuvera Communications has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $16.49 million for the quarter.

Nuvera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

