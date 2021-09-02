iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of IEF stock opened at $117.14 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.90 and its 200-day moving average is $115.35.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,999,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

