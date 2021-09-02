iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:HYXF)

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.169 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:HYXF opened at $52.60 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.20.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.