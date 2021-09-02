Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) SVP Bradley E. Lerman Sells 50,775 Shares

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Medtronic stock opened at $134.17 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.94 and a one year high of $135.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.74. The company has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $921,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,411,131,000 after buying an additional 2,145,361 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after buying an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Medtronic by 3,039.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.