Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 114.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 99.2% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,802,000 after acquiring an additional 202,342 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $5,143,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Amphenol by 97.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,251,000 after acquiring an additional 502,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.5% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 80,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $5,929,775.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin Booker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $10,680,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,680,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,400 shares of company stock worth $28,014,820. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of APH opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $77.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on APH. Cowen upped their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

