Joint Ventures Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $64,802.68 and approximately $21,520.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 21.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00060710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00136982 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.18 or 0.00818458 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047946 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

