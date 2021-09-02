Segantii Capital Management Ltd Invests $344,000 in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,109,000. CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 211,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 116,040 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Omnichannel Acquisition by 65.2% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 85,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Omnichannel Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 347,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $3,430,008.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OCA opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $11.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Omnichannel Acquisition Company Profile

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

