Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $5.12 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LMT opened at $356.66 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $401.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.92 and a 200-day moving average of $370.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

