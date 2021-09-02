Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,719 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth approximately $16,572,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $116.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In related news, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 19,951 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $2,308,929.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,467,454.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $463,730.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,820.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,794 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,809. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

