iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.189 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $148.89 on Thursday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $167.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.93 and a 200-day moving average of $142.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,970,000. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

