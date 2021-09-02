BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 513.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,591,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,975. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

HIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

NYSE:HIG opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $70.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

