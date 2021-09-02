Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 107,164 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

