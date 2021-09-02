FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Twilio by 58.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.0% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after buying an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $295,097,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 34.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,255,000 after buying an additional 741,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,984. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $1,144,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,516 shares of company stock valued at $65,693,830 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.96.

Twilio stock opened at $359.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.