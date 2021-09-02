Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.770-$1.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $707.30 million-$717.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.16 million.

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $85.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. Analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.50.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $108,941.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 11,575 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total transaction of $930,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,355,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $4,428,751 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

