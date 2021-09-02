Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $17,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $175.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.76 and a 12-month high of $177.19.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274 in the last three months.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on A shares. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

