Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 4,638 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in J2 Global by 58.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,230 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 1,254.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 212,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,212,000 after buying an additional 196,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 7.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,061,000 after acquiring an additional 143,127 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth $13,153,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $12,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get J2 Global alerts:

JCOM opened at $137.84 on Thursday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.50.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.