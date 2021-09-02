Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) vs. Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Financial Comparison

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) and Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Meggitt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoscope Technologies 21.70% 14.66% 13.67% Meggitt N/A N/A N/A

19.6% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meggitt has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Meggitt’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 3.21 $1.06 million N/A N/A Meggitt $2.16 billion 4.11 -$403.43 million $0.42 54.21

Autoscope Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Meggitt.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Autoscope Technologies and Meggitt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Meggitt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Autoscope Technologies beats Meggitt on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

About Meggitt

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group. The Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems segment produces wheels, brakes, and brake control systems for in-service aircraft. The Meggitt Control Systems segment provides fire protection equipment to engines and airframes. The Meggitt Polymers and Composites segment supplies bladder fuel tanks, complex composites and seals packages for a range of civil and defence platforms. The Meggitt Sensing Systems segment offers engineered sensors to measure a variety of parameters such as vibration, temperature, speed, pressure, fluid level and flow as well as power storage, conversion and distribution systems, and avionics suites for aerospace applications. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Christchurch, the United Kingdom.

