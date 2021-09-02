Short Interest in Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Expands By 16.7%

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Sharp alerts:

Sharp stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sharp has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Sharp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sharp will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.