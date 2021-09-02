SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Short Interest Update

SolGold Plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,808,900 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the July 29th total of 2,359,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 262.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLGGF opened at $0.41 on Thursday. SolGold has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

Get SolGold alerts:

About SolGold

SolGold Plc engages in exploration of copper gold. It holds interest in Cascabel, Ecuador Regional Exploration, Queensland and Solomon Island projects. The company was founded by Nicholas Mather on May 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.