UBS Group Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $215.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.86.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $216.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.50 and its 200-day moving average is $195.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a 52 week low of $112.43 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

