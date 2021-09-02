Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 230,400 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 265,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 2,123.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Scholastic by 9.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $33.48 on Thursday. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

